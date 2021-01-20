Turkey borrows $3.5bn in eurobond issue, demand more than $15bn

Markets
20 Jan 2021
ISTANBUL: Turkey's Treasury said on Wednesday it borrowed $3.5 billion in a two-tranche eurobond issue and received more than $15 billion demand.
The yield to investor on the 5-year tranche was 4.90%, while that on the 10-year tranche was 5.95%, the Treasury said.
The issues received demand from more than 300 investors, it said, adding that 35% was sold to investors from Britain, 33% to those from the United States and 16% to those from other European countries, it added.
