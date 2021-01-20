ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,833 Decreased By ▼ -22.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,693 Decreased By ▼ -86.65 (-0.35%)
KSE100 45,677 Decreased By ▼ -226.29 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,026 Decreased By ▼ -127.11 (-0.66%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FM says UAE steadfastly stood by Pakistan in times of need

  • Qureshi said warm sentiments between the two leaderships and strong people-to-people linkages were rooted in shared faith, values and culture.
APP 20 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, terming Pakistan's relationship with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as "special" said the Emirati leadership steadfastly stood by Pakistan in its times of need.

In a meeting with UAE's ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan always accorded paramount importance to its long-standing fraternal ties with the UAE.

Qureshi said warm sentiments between the two leaderships and strong people-to-people linkages were rooted in shared faith, values and culture.

He paid rich tribute to late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who he said contributed immensely towards strengthening bilateral ties.

Recalling his successful visit to the UAE in December last year, Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored the importance of frequent high-level visits from both sides, which served to continually provide impetus towards deepening and diversifying bilateral relations.

He looked forward to enhanced high-level engagements with the UAE, as soon as the global health situation improved.

The Foreign Minister appreciated the UAE’s support for Pakistan’s Expo pavilion to be held in 2021, covering an approximate area of 3,500 sq. meters. The pavilion will exhibit Pakistan’s culture, investment opportunities and tourism potential in the largest exhibition ever staged in the Arab world, with 190 countries and 25 million people projected to participate.

The UAE Ambassador hailed the strong UAE-Pakistan relations and pledged to work towards further strengthening and diversifying them in all sectors for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples.

He acknowledged the positive contribution made by Pakistani diaspora towards the progress and development of the UAE.

Ambassador Al Zaabi reaffirmed the UAE's desire to develop bilateral ties with Pakistan on the basis of mutual respect, understanding, and common interests.

The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East. Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, (UAE-Pakistan Assistance Programme), valuable support was provided to Pakistan in the areas of education, health, energy and infrastructure development. The UAE is home to more than 1.6 million Pakistanis – the second largest Pakistani expatriates’ community abroad.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi uae

FM says UAE steadfastly stood by Pakistan in times of need

Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-III missile

Firdous Shamim Naqvi resigns as Sindh Assembly opposition leader

Govt announces civil services reforms to improve governance

China’s Jack Ma makes first video appearance since Ant crackdown

Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump

'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony

WHO says UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries

No US administration can ignore Pakistan, says Qureshi

PM to visit South Waziristan today to distribute checks under Ehsaas Kafalat program

Israelis earn bad reputation in UAE for poor behavior, violation of laws

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters