COVID-19 claims 48 lives, infects 1,772 more in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in the country on Wednesday reached 35,163 with 1,772 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,046 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Forty-eight corona patients, 44 were under treatment in hospital and four in their homes or quarantines died on Tuesday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Sindh followed by the Punjab.

It added that out of the total 48 deaths during last 24 hours 30 patients died on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 49 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 32 percent, Peshawar 29 percent and Lahore 38 percent.

The maximum oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Peshawar 47 percent, Multan 38 percent, Karachi 40 percent and Rawalpindi 26 percent.

Around 318 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan.

Some 39,604 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 11,208 in Sindh, 14,007 in Punjab, 6,509 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,540 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 431 in Balochistan, 466 in GB, and 443 in AJK. Around 478,517 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 524,783 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 8,672, Balochistan 18,640, GB 4,892, ICT 40,304, KP 64,078, Punjab 150,889 and Sindh 237,308.

About 11,103 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 3,830 perished in Sindh among 17 of them died on Tuesday. 14 of them died in hospital and three out of the hospital. 4,476 in Punjab had died with 16 deaths in past 24 hours. 15 of them perished in the hospital and one out of the hospital. 1,799 in KP where eight of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 460 in ICT among three of the patients breath their last on Tuesday in the hospital, 191 in Balochistan among one of them perished on Tuesday in the hospital, 102 in GB with one fatality in the past 24 hours in the hospital and 245 in AJK among two of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Tuesday.

A total of 7,481,688 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,872 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.