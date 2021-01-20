ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
Australian HC calls on Interior Minister

  • Both discussed the measures to improve border management and steps for capacity building of law enforcement agencies.
APP 20 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Australian High Commissioner (HC) in Pakistan Geoffrey Show called on Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday and discussed the matters of mutual interest and bilateral relations.

Australian High Commissioner congratulated Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for assuming charge as Interior Minister.

Both discussed the measures to improve border management and steps for capacity building of law enforcement agencies.

The meeting was attended by high officials of Ministry of Interior and Australian High Commission.

The minister told the HC that `Border Management Wing’ has been established at Ministry of Interior and comprehensive measures were being taken to check human smuggling and illegal transportation of products.

He said that Pakistan would introduce the e-passport from May 1, 2021 which would be helpful to check human smuggling. He said that e-visa service had been launched on January 1, and this facility could be availed by citizens of 191 countries. The majority of the applications were being received from Afghanistan in that regard, he added.

Australian High Commissioner stressed the need to enhance the cooperation between Pakistan and Australia to check international crimes.

He agreed to support Pakistan in improving border management and also appreciated the steps taken by the government to prevent spread of coronavirus.

