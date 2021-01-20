World
Britain to publish new weekly consumer spending data
- The figures come from Britain's CHAPS high-value payments data and cover the proceeds of recent credit and debit card payments made by payments processors to around 100 major retailers.
20 Jan 2021
LONDON: Britain's statistics office said it would publish new weekly consumer spending data from Thursday, based on credit and debit card payments information collected by the Bank of England.
The figures come from Britain's CHAPS high-value payments data and cover the proceeds of recent credit and debit card payments made by payments processors to around 100 major retailers.
The ONS said the figures would provide greater insight into spending on social activities and other consumer services that are not captured by its monthly retail sales data.
PM announces 3G/4G internet services for South Waziristan
Britain to publish new weekly consumer spending data
Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-III missile
Firdous Shamim Naqvi resigns as Sindh Assembly opposition leader
Govt announces civil services reforms to improve governance
China’s Jack Ma makes first video appearance since Ant crackdown
Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump
'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony
WHO says UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries
No US administration can ignore Pakistan, says Qureshi
PM to visit South Waziristan today to distribute checks under Ehsaas Kafalat program
Israelis earn bad reputation in UAE for poor behavior, violation of laws
Read more stories
Comments