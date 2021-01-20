ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,833 Decreased By ▼ -22.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,693 Decreased By ▼ -86.65 (-0.35%)
KSE100 45,677 Decreased By ▼ -226.29 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,026 Decreased By ▼ -127.11 (-0.66%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Acting AG Rosen stepping down as Trump administration ends

  • Rosen, 62, a former deputy transportation secretary under President Donald Trump who was sworn in as deputy attorney general in May 2019.
  • Rosen told Reuters at the time he would continue "to do things on the merits and to do things on the basis of the law and the facts."
Reuters 20 Jan 2021

WASHINGTON: Acting US Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen will step down on Wednesday after temporarily heading the Justice Department and serving as the No. 2 official since May 2019, overseeing its Big Tech probe and other wide-ranging investigations.

Rosen, 62, a former deputy transportation secretary under President Donald Trump who was sworn in as deputy attorney general in May 2019, took the reins of the Justice Department after Bill Barr announced he would step down on Dec. 23.

In December, media reports suggested Trump would push Rosen to name special counsels to investigate Trump's unfounded claims of election fraud or the tax issues of President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter.

Rosen told Reuters at the time he would continue "to do things on the merits and to do things on the basis of the law and the facts."

A Justice Department spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday that Rosen had made no such special counsel appointments during his tenure.

Rosen has kept a low-key profile but issued condemnations of the Jan. 6 Capitol violence by Trump supporters as the Justice Department mounted a massive effort to identify and prosecute people involved.

In a video message on Tuesday, Rosen said the Justice Department is committed "to ensuring a safe and peaceful inauguration."

"The Justice Department will have no tolerance for anyone who attempts to mar the day with violence," he said.

Under Rosen, the Justice Department brought a landmark lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google in October, accusing the $1 trillion company of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals in the biggest challenge to the power and influence of Big Tech in decades.

Rosen focused on many issues as deputy attorney general, including national security, cybercrime and efforts to locate missing children, crack down on violent crime and pushed Congress to modernize a law central to how the government sets regulatory policy.

Rosen also oversaw the Justice Department's resolution of criminal and civil investigations with opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma as well as a number of government probes involving China.

In September, Rosen said the Chinese government "made a deliberate choice to allow its citizens to commit computer intrusions and attacks around the world because these actors will also help" China.

The Justice Department has been cracking down on coronavirus related fraud for nearly a year - including people claiming false cures, price gouging and those seeking to steal government funds from COVID-19 relief approved by Congress - and brought about 80 cases through mid-December.

"Part of it was to get out of the blocks quickly and it make it known we're on the case," Rosen said.

Rosen also worked to address how authorities can deal with potentially dangerous drones. "If you can't guard against misuse then you can't facilitate the good use," he said.

Trump administration Acting US Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen

Acting AG Rosen stepping down as Trump administration ends

Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-III missile

Firdous Shamim Naqvi resigns as Sindh Assembly opposition leader

Govt announces civil services reforms to improve governance

China’s Jack Ma makes first video appearance since Ant crackdown

Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump

'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony

WHO says UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries

No US administration can ignore Pakistan, says Qureshi

PM to visit South Waziristan today to distribute checks under Ehsaas Kafalat program

Israelis earn bad reputation in UAE for poor behavior, violation of laws

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters