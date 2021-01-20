PSX loses 226 points to close at 45,676 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 226.29 points with negative change of 0.49 percent, closing at 45,676.94 points against 45,903.23 points on the last working day.

A total 476,618,888 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 491,787,174 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs19.133 billion against Rs19.934 billion previous day.

As many as 413 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 150 of them recorded gain and 246 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Silk Bank Ltd with a volume of 42,706,000 shares and price per share of Rs1.20, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 41,064,248 and price per share of Rs32.38 and Hum Network with a volume of 38,635,500 and price per share of Rs7.03.

Island Textile recorded maximum increase of Rs128.71 per share, closing at Rs1844.94 whereas Sapphire Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs26.34 per share, closing at Rs1041.33.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum decrease of Rs89.99 per share, closing at Rs9900, whereas AKD Capital shares decreased by Rs33.69 per share closing at Rs415.64.