Excise deptt continues crackdowns against defaulters; Khazan sugar mill sealed
20 Jan 2021
PESHAWAR: Taking action against the tax defaulters, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise and Taxation department Wednesday sealed Khazan sugar mill over evading over Rs 10 million property taxes.
According to official communique, the administration of Khazan sugar mill was issued several notices and warnings but it failed to submit the payable tax after which the action was taken as per the directives of special assistant to Chief Minister for Excise and Taxation Ghazan Jamal.
Earlier the Tax department also sealed outlet of a famous cloth brand “Khaadi” on University road for not paying the property tax. The Excise department warned that the sealed properties would remain under caution till payment of the outstanding amount of taxes.
