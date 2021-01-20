One COVID-19 patient dies, 66 more cases reported in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: One more patient has died of COVID-19 here on Wednesday taking the tally in Hyderabad district to 222 while 66 more cases have been reported positive.

According to health authorities, as many as 66 more cases were reported as COVID-19 positive and one more patient lost his life at the high dependency unit (HDU) of Liaquat Medical University hospital Hyderabad.

Qurban Ali s/o Ghulam Rasool, 25 resident of Jamshoro breathed his last at LU hospital while 66 more patients tested positive for coronavirus in the district. The deceased was admitted in the hospital last week after he had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a daily situation report (DSR) issued by the Deputy Commissioner office, a number of COVID-19 positive cases have reached 9864, of them 90 percent were recovered from the contagion.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the contagion for spreading further as prevention is the only way to contain it.