ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,833 Decreased By ▼ -22.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,693 Decreased By ▼ -86.65 (-0.35%)
KSE100 45,677 Decreased By ▼ -226.29 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,026 Decreased By ▼ -127.11 (-0.66%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Egypt and Qatar agree on resuming diplomatic relations

  • Arab Republic of Egypt and the State of Qatar exchanged, today, January 20, 2021.
  • Egypt reopened its airspace to Qatari flights on Jan. 12 and flights between the two countries were resumed.
Reuters 20 Jan 2021

CAIRO: Egypt and Qatar have agreed to resume diplomatic relations, the Egyptian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The move follows an agreement between Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt earlier this month to end their boycott of Qatar - a move taken in 2017 over allegations it supported terrorism, a charge that Doha denies.

"Arab Republic of Egypt and the State of Qatar exchanged, today, January 20, 2021, two official memoranda, in virtue of which the two countries agreed to resume diplomatic relationss," a foreign ministry statement said.

Egypt reopened its airspace to Qatari flights on Jan. 12 and flights between the two countries were resumed.

When the boycott was announced, Egypt and its allies called on Qatar to cut ties with the Muslim Brotherhood, among other demands.

The militant group was outlawed in Egypt after then-army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi led the overthrow of the Brotherhood's Mohamed Mursi from the presidency in 2013, before being elected president himself the following year.

Much of the group's senior leadership was jailed in Egypt but other members took refuge abroad in Qatar or its regional ally Turkey.

Egypt and the UAE have also found themselves at odds with Turkey and Qatar in Libya, where they have backed opposing factions in a civil conflict.

A Qatari foreign ministry official pledged to Egypt during a meeting with officials from Egypt and UAE on Saturday that his country will change the policy of its al-Jazeera television channel towards Cairo, two Egyptian intelligence sources told Reuters.

He also pledged that Doha would not intervene in Egypt's internal affairs, they added.

Diplomatic Relations Egypt and Qatar Egyptian foreign ministry

Egypt and Qatar agree on resuming diplomatic relations

Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-III missile

Firdous Shamim Naqvi resigns as Sindh Assembly opposition leader

Govt announces civil services reforms to improve governance

China’s Jack Ma makes first video appearance since Ant crackdown

Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump

'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony

WHO says UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries

No US administration can ignore Pakistan, says Qureshi

PM to visit South Waziristan today to distribute checks under Ehsaas Kafalat program

Israelis earn bad reputation in UAE for poor behavior, violation of laws

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters