ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,833 Decreased By ▼ -22.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,693 Decreased By ▼ -86.65 (-0.35%)
KSE100 45,677 Decreased By ▼ -226.29 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,026 Decreased By ▼ -127.11 (-0.66%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper gains on bets that Biden can push through stimulus

Reuters 20 Jan 2021

LONDON: Copper pushed higher on Wednesday on renewed optimism over the prospect of another tranche of stimulus spending in the United States, helping to boost economic recovery and metals demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.9% at $8,026 a tonne by 1150 GMT.

Joe Biden, who will be sworn in as US president on Wednesday, has proposed a $1.9 trillion stimulus package and his treasury secretary nominee, Janet Yellen, on Tuesday urged lawmakers to "act big" on the next coronavirus relief package.

"Yellen did not state anything new, however it (stimulus) was priced in to the market for a second time. Coupled with expectations for further far-reaching stimulus measures by the new administration, this has lifted metals prices," said Daniel Briesemann, a Commerzbank analyst in Frankfurt.

"We're a little bit cautious because the rally has run hot from several perspectives, but as long as the euphoric sentiment in markets prevails, copper and other base metals prices will remain supported and should defend their high price levels."

Biden's stimulus plans have also boosted share markets, but investors are wondering if it can continue.

The dollar was under pressure partly because of the renewed focus on US pandemic relief spending.

China's refined copper production in December surged 10.9% year on year to a monthly record of 986,000 tonnes, National Bureau of Statistics data showed.

LME cash copper's discount to the three-month contract fell to $2.75 a tonne, its weakest since October last year, indicating increasly tight LME inventories.

LME stocks have tumbled by 40% over the past two months to 93,950 tonnes.

Global primary aluminium output rose 4.22% year on year in December to 5.67 million tonnes, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed.

LME aluminium gained 0.5% to $1,974 a tonne, zinc rose 0.9% to $2,709.50 and lead was up 0.7% at $2,030 a tonne while nickel fell by 0.4% to $18,135.

Tin advanced 0.6% to $21,290 after touching its highest since April 2019 at $21,425.

copper import copper production LME copper copper mine

Copper gains on bets that Biden can push through stimulus

