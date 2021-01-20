Business & Finance
Morgan Stanley profit surges on trading strength
- Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $3.27 billion, or $1.81 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31.
- Analysts had expected a profit of $1.27 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
20 Jan 2021
Morgan Stanley posted a 57% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as the Wall Street bank's trading business benefited from coronavirus-induced volatility in financial markets.
Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $3.27 billion, or $1.81 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $2.09 billion, or $1.30 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts had expected a profit of $1.27 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
