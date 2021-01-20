ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,833 Decreased By ▼ -22.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,693 Decreased By ▼ -86.65 (-0.35%)
KSE100 45,677 Decreased By ▼ -226.29 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,026 Decreased By ▼ -127.11 (-0.66%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Students having Bachelor's degrees can now directly apply for PhD in Pakistan

  • Now students with 16 years of education can apply for admissions in a PhD degree.
Aisha Mahmood 20 Jan 2021

Announcing the new policies for PhD admissions and undergraduate education, the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) has said that a student can now directly apply for PhD after completing his Bachelor’s degrees.

This means that a BS degree, or equivalent, will be the minimum criteria for PhD admission. The new policy has already been enforced this year in January in all public and private universities. Now, students with 16 years of education can apply for admissions in a PhD degree.

For admission in PhD programs, First Division in the annual system and a minimum CGPA of 3.0 out of 4.0 in the semester system is required. Moreover, a student pursuing a PhD will have to take up a course load of 48 credit hours.

As per the new policy, the maximum duration of a PhD degree will be eight years, with the minimum being three years. The requirement to send PhD dissertations to foreign experts for review has been removed and dissertations can now be sent to Pakistani experts too.

Following the completion of coursework, every PhD student is required to pass a comprehensive examination in order to be granted candidacy as PhD researcher. HEC has also directed all universities offering Bachelor’s programmes to provide internships to students.

Pakistan hec PhD program Bachelor’s degrees new policy

Students having Bachelor's degrees can now directly apply for PhD in Pakistan

Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-III missile

Firdous Shamim Naqvi resigns as Sindh Assembly opposition leader

Govt announces civil services reforms to improve governance

China’s Jack Ma makes first video appearance since Ant crackdown

Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump

'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony

WHO says UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries

No US administration can ignore Pakistan, says Qureshi

PM to visit South Waziristan today to distribute checks under Ehsaas Kafalat program

Israelis earn bad reputation in UAE for poor behavior, violation of laws

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters