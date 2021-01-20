ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
Babar Azam loses fifth spot in latest ICC Test batsmen rankings

  • The right-hander didn’t feature in the recently concluded two-match Test series against New Zealand, due to fractured thumb.
  • He will have a chance to improve his rankings during the upcoming home Test series against South Africa.
BR Web Desk Updated 20 Jan 2021

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has slipped one place to sixth spot in the latest Test Rankings for batsmen.

The right-hander didn’t feature in the recently concluded two-match Test series against New Zealand, due to fractured thumb.

He will have a chance to improve his rankings during the upcoming home Test series against South Africa.

England captain Joe Root and India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant have made considerable gains in the latest rankings after their match-winning performances in the Galle and Brisbane Tests respectively.

Root, a formerly top-ranked batsman, has returned to the top five with his highest rating points tally (738) in two years after scoring a first-innings 228 to help win the first Test against Sri Lanka by seven wickets.

He has advanced six places, overtaking the likes of Pakistan’s Babar Azam and India’s Cheteshwar Pujara in the process.

Meanwhile, India’s Brisbane Test hero Pant attained a career-best 13th position to become the top-ranked wicketkeeper in the batting rankings. South Africa’s Quinton de Kock is the next wicketkeeper in the list in 15th position.

