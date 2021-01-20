Firdous Shamim Naqvi resigns as Sindh Assembly opposition leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and leader of the opposition, Firdous Shamim Naqvi has submitted his resignation to the Speaker of the Sindh Assembly.

The PTI leader had earlier announced to step down as the leader of the Opposition in the provincial assembly.

He submitted his resignation to the Speaker Sindh Assembly today (Wednesday), whereas, Haleem Adil Sheikh will succeed him as the new opposition leader.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership had expressed reservations over the nomination of Haleem Adil Sheikh for the post.

In a statement, the senior PTI leader said that the he is tendering resignation as opposition leader and he had also send the copy of his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan via WhatsApp.

Moreover, he also congratulated Haleem Adil Sheikh for being appointed as the new opposition leader.