MG Motors Pakistan Finally Revealed Prices for its SUV MG ZS

Morris Garage (MG) Motors Pakistan has finally announced the price of its new SUV MG ZS.

The new SUV will be priced at Rs 4.1 million, which will make it the cheapest SUV to be launched in Pakistan, as reported by Pakwheels.com.

It is important to note that this price is the ex-dealership price. Moreover, prospective buyers would be required to make a partial payment of Rs 2 million to book the car. It is expected that the SUV will be delivered in April 2021.

In addition to this petrol variant, MG Motors will also be launching the MG ZS EV which will be the electric car variant. Price of the EV variant have not been released as yet.

This SUV will feature a 5-Speed Manual with 1.5-litre VTi-tech non-turbo engine with the ability to produce 106hp and 141Nm torque.

The MG ZS also comes with cruise control with speed limiter, bi-function LED headlights, fog lights, front and rear aero wiper, rear parking sensors, panoramic sky roof an a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

While MG ZS looks a lot like MG ZS, it is the more affordable option from the two.