ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,833 Decreased By ▼ -22.57 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,674 Decreased By ▼ -105.5 (-0.43%)
KSE100 45,677 Decreased By ▼ -226.29 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,026 Decreased By ▼ -127.11 (-0.66%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Polish central banker Kochalski sees only slight risk of more rates cuts

  • "The reference rate is currently 0.1%. The space for its reduction, so that is not a negative... is small, but it exists," he said.
Reuters 20 Jan 2021

WARSAW: Uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic raises a slight risk of further rates cuts in Poland and they are more likely to stay stable as the economy recovers, central banker Cezary Kochalski said.

His comments in an email to Reuters reinforce statements from the central bank governor Adam Glapinski on Friday that interest rates could drop below zero, but only if the pandemic causes further significant economic damage.

Poland's central bank cut borrowing costs three times in the first wave of the pandemic by a cumulative 140 basis points, reducing its main interest rate to a record low of 0.1%.

"Taking into account the current data and information on the economic situation, it is appropriate to stabilise interest rates at the current level until the economy enters the path of sustainable development," Kochalski said by email in response to questions from Reuters.

The Monetary Policy Council (MPC) member said cutting interest rates to zero would be justified in the event of a significant worsening of the financial situation of indebted households and companies, which would have an impact on consumption, business continuity and investment.

"I treat the question of whether I allow for the possibility of negative interest rates as hypothetical, based rather on low probability from the point of view of the current and forecast condition and results of the Polish economy," Kochalski said.

"The reference rate is currently 0.1%. The space for its reduction, so that is not a negative... is small, but it exists," he said.

Polish central bank COVID governor Adam Glapinski Monetary Policy Council

Polish central banker Kochalski sees only slight risk of more rates cuts

Firdous Shamim Naqvi resigns as Sindh Assembly opposition leader

China’s Jack Ma makes first video appearance since Ant crackdown

Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump

'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony

WHO says UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries

No US administration can ignore Pakistan, says Qureshi

PM to visit South Waziristan today to distribute checks under Ehsaas Kafalat program

Israelis earn bad reputation in UAE for poor behavior, violation of laws

US exceeds 400,000 coronavirus deaths

Equity investments from abroad: Govt all set to approve new policy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters