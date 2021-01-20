ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
PM to Meet Tesla Executives to Discuss Launch of Electric Vehicles in Pakistan

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet executives at Tesla to explore investment opportunities in the electric vehicle (EV) industry in Pakistan.
BR Web Desk 20 Jan 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet executives at Tesla to explore investment opportunities in the electric vehicle (EV) industry in Pakistan.

A renowned television anchor and journalist, Sabir Shakir, shared this news on the channel Top News. According to him, Javed Afridi, who is a key stakeholder in MG Pakistan, has already had several meetings with officials at Tesla Motors.

Shakir claims that Tesla, which is the world’s largest EV manufacturer, has expressed interest in investing in Pakistan's automotive industry.

The Government of Pakistan introduced a new EV policy for 4-wheelers late last year. This policy hopes to facilitate prospective investors and buyers in the local EV market by offering them several benefits and incentives.

While there are only two electric vehicles, namely Audi e-tron and BMW i3, currently available in Pakistan, according to Pakwheels.com, the new EV policy hopes to attract many international EV manufacturers. Moreover, MG Motors is also launching its electric car, MG ZS EV, very soon in the Pakistani market, followed by a hybrid car by Sigma Motorsport as well.

Tesla's interest in the domestic EV market is a great development for Pakistan's automobile industry and a lot of hopes rest on PM Khan's meeting with the company's executives.

