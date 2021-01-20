Karachi to remain cold and dry for next 24 hours ahead of predicted cold wave

Ahead of the predicted cold wave, Karachi’s weather to remain dry and cold in next 24 hours with minimum temperature was recorded at 11.5 ºCelsius.

According to Pakistan Metrological Department, the maximum temperature in the port city is expected to reach 28 ºCelsius.

Northerly/northeastern winds are blowing in city with 12 kilometres per hour wind speed.

A new weather system is expected to enter in Karachi from Balochistan on Saturday night, said the Met Office.

The westerly wave will bring gutsy Siberian winds with a speed from 22 to above 30 kilometres per hour, the weather department said.

The entry of the Siberian winds in Karachi will likely to bring minimum temperature in the metropolis as down as four to five degree Celsius.

Fresh cold wave will start in the city from Sunday and will continue for at least three days, the weather report said.

The city will experience chilly winds and drop in temperature, the met office said.