ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,833 Decreased By ▼ -22.57 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,674 Decreased By ▼ -105.5 (-0.43%)
KSE100 45,677 Decreased By ▼ -226.29 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,026 Decreased By ▼ -127.11 (-0.66%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Karachi to remain cold and dry for next 24 hours ahead of predicted cold wave

  • According to Pakistan Metrological Department, the maximum temperature in the port city is expected to reach 28 ºCelsius.
  • A new weather system is expected to enter in Karachi from Balochistan on Saturday night, said the Met Office.
BR Web Desk 20 Jan 2021

Ahead of the predicted cold wave, Karachi’s weather to remain dry and cold in next 24 hours with minimum temperature was recorded at 11.5 ºCelsius.

According to Pakistan Metrological Department, the maximum temperature in the port city is expected to reach 28 ºCelsius.

Northerly/northeastern winds are blowing in city with 12 kilometres per hour wind speed.

A new weather system is expected to enter in Karachi from Balochistan on Saturday night, said the Met Office.

The westerly wave will bring gutsy Siberian winds with a speed from 22 to above 30 kilometres per hour, the weather department said.

The entry of the Siberian winds in Karachi will likely to bring minimum temperature in the metropolis as down as four to five degree Celsius.

Fresh cold wave will start in the city from Sunday and will continue for at least three days, the weather report said.

The city will experience chilly winds and drop in temperature, the met office said.

Pakistan Karachi weather Cold wave Karachi winter

Karachi to remain cold and dry for next 24 hours ahead of predicted cold wave

Firdous Shamim Naqvi resigns as Sindh Assembly opposition leader

China’s Jack Ma makes first video appearance since Ant crackdown

Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump

'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony

WHO says UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries

No US administration can ignore Pakistan, says Qureshi

PM to visit South Waziristan today to distribute checks under Ehsaas Kafalat program

Israelis earn bad reputation in UAE for poor behavior, violation of laws

US exceeds 400,000 coronavirus deaths

Equity investments from abroad: Govt all set to approve new policy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters