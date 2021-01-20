ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
NA, Senate sessions summoned on Friday

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has already been consulted in this regard, says Dr Babar Awan.
  • The PM advisor said that instructions were also sought from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) before convening the sessions.
BR Web Desk Updated 20 Jan 2021

The federal government has decided to call the sessions of National Assembly and Senate this Friday, Dr Babar Awan said on Wednesday.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has already been consulted in this regard.

The session of the upper house [Senate] will start 10am while NA session will began at 10:30am, said Awan.

The PM advisor said that instructions were also sought from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) before convening the sessions.

Furthermore, he also asked Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to attend the session. He said the "late" PDM's politics of agitation has failed in front of the entire nation.

"Play a role in the House for practical and public service instead of anarchy," Dr Awan advised the Opposition.

