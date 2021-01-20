ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,825 Decreased By ▼ -30.44 (-0.63%)
BR30 24,669 Decreased By ▼ -110.91 (-0.45%)
KSE100 45,627 Decreased By ▼ -276.68 (-0.6%)
KSE30 19,015 Decreased By ▼ -138 (-0.72%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India's oil imports at near 3 year high in Dec

  • While India cut back imports from Middle Eastern, African and US oil in December from the previous month, it marginally lifted its intake of Latin American and Caspian Sea oil.
Reuters 20 Jan 2021

NEW DELHI: India's crude oil imports in December soared to the highest levels in nearly three years to more than 5 million barrels per day (bpd) as its refiners cranked up output to meet a rebound in fuel demand, data from trade sources showed.

India's year-end rush for crude supplies coincided with stronger demand from north Asian buyers during winter, boosting prices and an accelerating de-stocking of floating storage globally.

December oil imports by India, the world's third biggest crude importer and consumer, were about 29% more than the previous month and about 11.6% higher than a year earlier, the data showed, after fuel consumption rose for a fourth straight month to an 11-month high in December.

"India's refinery utilisation rates are also nearing full capacity and probably refiners are replenishing inventory anticipating higher prices during winter," said Ehsan Ul Haq, analyst with Refinitiv.

"This is the harbinger of a recovery in fuel demand and improving refining margins."

However, India's annual crude imports declined by about a tenth in 2020 from the previous year to 4.04 million bpd, the lowest in five years, data compiled by Reuters showed. The share of India's imports from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, including supplies from the Saudi-Kuwait Neutral Zone, fell to a record low of 67% in December.

OPEC's average share for the first nine months of India's current fiscal year which ends in March was about 74%.

While India cut back imports from Middle Eastern, African and US oil in December from the previous month, it marginally lifted its intake of Latin American and Caspian Sea oil.

In December, Iraq remained the top oil supplier to India followed by Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates.

Nigeria emerged as the fourth biggest supplier, pushing the United States down to the sixth position just after Brazil.

Crude Oil Indian Oil Corp Oil import India's crude oil imports

India's oil imports at near 3 year high in Dec

Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump

'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony

WHO says UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries

No US administration can ignore Pakistan, says Qureshi

PM to visit South Waziristan today to distribute checks under Ehsaas Kafalat program

Israelis earn bad reputation in UAE for poor behavior, violation of laws

US exceeds 400,000 coronavirus deaths

Equity investments from abroad: Govt all set to approve new policy

YouTube extends ban on Trump channel ahead of inaugeration

Incoming US defense chief promises to fight extremists in the ranks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters