Audi aims to sell 1 million cars in China in 2023
20 Jan 2021
BEIJING: German premium automaker Audi aims to sell 1 million vehicles in China in 2023, versus 726,000 vehicles in 2020, the brand's China chief Werner Eichhorn said on Wednesday.
Audi, which is making cars in the world's biggest auto market with FAW Group, will also add more products in China, Eichhorn said. Audi's rivals include Daimler and BMW.
