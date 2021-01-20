World
Japan says vaccination schedule for broader population undecided
- Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato made the comment at a news conference in response to a question about media reports that the government was considering doing so as early as in May.
20 Jan 2021
TOKYO: Japan's top government spokesman said on Wednesday that the timeline for vaccinating the broader population against the coronavirus would be decided and disclosed to the public after the approval of a vaccine.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato made the comment at a news conference in response to a question about media reports that the government was considering doing so as early as in May.
The government has so far said it would prioritise medical workers, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions in its vaccine programme expected to start by the end of February, but has not provided a timeline beyond that.
China’s Jack Ma makes first video appearance since Ant crackdown
Japan says vaccination schedule for broader population undecided
Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump
'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony
WHO says UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries
No US administration can ignore Pakistan, says Qureshi
PM to visit South Waziristan today to distribute checks under Ehsaas Kafalat program
Israelis earn bad reputation in UAE for poor behavior, violation of laws
US exceeds 400,000 coronavirus deaths
Equity investments from abroad: Govt all set to approve new policy
YouTube extends ban on Trump channel ahead of inaugeration
Incoming US defense chief promises to fight extremists in the ranks
Read more stories
Comments