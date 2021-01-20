ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,831 Decreased By ▼ -23.89 (-0.49%)
BR30 24,720 Decreased By ▼ -59.95 (-0.24%)
KSE100 45,667 Decreased By ▼ -235.74 (-0.51%)
KSE30 19,033 Decreased By ▼ -119.77 (-0.63%)
US oil may test resistance at $53.42

  • On the daily chart, the uptrend remains intact. Market seems to have shrugged off the big shadow cast by a black candle on Jan. 15.
Reuters 20 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $53.42 per barrel, with a good chance of breaking above this level and rising to $53.63.

The contract has cleared a lower resistance at $53.10 and is heading towards $53.42. A falling trendline suggests a target around $53.63. Support is at $53.10, a break below which could cause a fall into $52.59-$52.85 range.

The recovery of the price from the low of $51.76 is so strong that it suggests a continuation of the uptrend from the Dec. 23 low of $46.16.

On the daily chart, the uptrend remains intact. Market seems to have shrugged off the big shadow cast by a black candle on Jan. 15.

It is obvious that the white candlesticks outnumbered the black candlesticks considerably on the rise from the Jan. 5 low of $47.24. The uptrend looks healthy in this way.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

