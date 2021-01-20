US oil may test resistance at $53.42

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $53.42 per barrel, with a good chance of breaking above this level and rising to $53.63.

The contract has cleared a lower resistance at $53.10 and is heading towards $53.42. A falling trendline suggests a target around $53.63. Support is at $53.10, a break below which could cause a fall into $52.59-$52.85 range.

The recovery of the price from the low of $51.76 is so strong that it suggests a continuation of the uptrend from the Dec. 23 low of $46.16.

On the daily chart, the uptrend remains intact. Market seems to have shrugged off the big shadow cast by a black candle on Jan. 15.

It is obvious that the white candlesticks outnumbered the black candlesticks considerably on the rise from the Jan. 5 low of $47.24. The uptrend looks healthy in this way.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.