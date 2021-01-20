ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,827 Decreased By ▼ -28.68 (-0.59%)
BR30 24,708 Decreased By ▼ -72.17 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,644 Decreased By ▼ -259.45 (-0.57%)
KSE30 19,021 Decreased By ▼ -131.44 (-0.69%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi Arabia beats Russia in tight race for China oil supply, US imports soar

  • Saudi Arabia has played catch up as a supplier since November with steep cuts in prices to woo customers, overtaking Russia, which had led for most of 2020 with more flexible logistics and geographical proximity to Chinese refiners.
Reuters 20 Jan 2021

BEIJING/SINGAPORE: Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, beat Russia to keep its ranking as China's top crude supplier in 2020, government data showed on Wednesday. China's oil demand remained strong last year even as the COVID-19 pandemic hammered appetite for fuel elsewhere.

The world's top oil importer, brought in a record 542.4 million tonnes of crude oil in 2020, or 10.85 million barrels per day (bpd). That was up 7.3% from a year earlier.

Annual Saudi shipments to China in 2020 were 84.92 million tonnes, or about 1.69 million barrels per day, data from the General Administration of Chinese Customs showed, up 1.9% from a year earlier.

Russia came in a close second with shipments of 83.57 million tonnes, or 1.67 million bpd, up 7.6% from 2019, the data showed.

In December, Saudi supplies were 6.94 million tonnes, down 0.8% from a year ago, while Russian volumes were 6.2 million tonnes last month, down 15.7% on year.

China's oil imports from the United States more than trippled last year from 2019 as companies stepped up purchases under a trade deal with Washington.

Imports from the United States reached a total of 19.76 million tonnes in 2020, or about 394,000 bpd. In December, they reached 3.6 million tonnes.

Saudi Arabia has played catch up as a supplier since November with steep cuts in prices to woo customers, overtaking Russia, which had led for most of 2020 with more flexible logistics and geographical proximity to Chinese refiners.

As tough US sanctions nearly choked oil exports from producers Iran and Venezuela, Iraq became a major beneficiary. Iraq's oil exports to China rose 16.1% to 60.12 million tonnes in 2020 from the year prior, with the country remaining China's third largest oil supplier.

Cashing in on lower prices and aggressive marketing to China's independent refiners, Brazil expanded its oil exports to China, overtaking Angola as China's No.4 supplier. Brazil's oil exports to China rose 5.1% to 42.19 million tonnes last year, the data showed.

China Saudi Arabia Russia Washington oil exports Brazil's oil exports Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter

Saudi Arabia beats Russia in tight race for China oil supply, US imports soar

Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump

'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony

WHO says UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries

No US administration can ignore Pakistan, says Qureshi

PM to visit South Waziristan today to distribute checks under Ehsaas Kafalat program

Israelis earn bad reputation in UAE for poor behavior, violation of laws

US exceeds 400,000 coronavirus deaths

Equity investments from abroad: Govt all set to approve new policy

YouTube extends ban on Trump channel ahead of inaugeration

Incoming US defense chief promises to fight extremists in the ranks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters