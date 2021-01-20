ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,830 Decreased By ▼ -24.86 (-0.51%)
BR30 24,735 Decreased By ▼ -45.44 (-0.18%)
KSE100 45,667 Decreased By ▼ -236.03 (-0.51%)
KSE30 19,032 Decreased By ▼ -120.45 (-0.63%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Business investments into Singapore rise 13%, highest in over a decade

  • Singapore's economy is on the path to a slow and patchy recovery after marking its deepest contraction in 2020.
Reuters 20 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Business investment commitments into Singapore rose 13% last year to their highest in more than a decade, helped by sectors such as semiconductors, energy and chemicals even as the city-state suffered its worst recession from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commitments for investments in fixed assets such as facilities, machinery and other equipment swelled to S$17.2 billion ($13 billion) in 2020, well above a medium- to long-term goal of S$8 billion to S$10 billion, data from the Economic Development Board (EDB) showed on Wednesday.

The figure is the highest since 2008. When the projects from these investments are fully implemented, they will create 19,352 new jobs in the coming years, the EDB said.

Commitments by total business expenditure, whose major components include wages and rental, fell 24% to S$6.8 billion.

Still, Singapore bagged some major wins in 2020, with China's Tencent, Zoom Video Communications Inc and TikTok owner ByteDance planning major expansions in the city-state.

Commitments in 2020 are projected to directly contribute S$31.2 billion annually to the economy with infocommunications and media industry, which includes technology firms, forming the biggest chunk at more than a third.

While 2020 has been a challenging year, some companies that took a long-term view continued to invest in Singapore, said Beh Swan Gin, chairman of the EDB.

Companies such as Alphabet's Google and Microsoft , are continuing to hire staff.

Singapore's economy is on the path to a slow and patchy recovery after marking its deepest contraction in 2020.

"We are approaching the first half of 2021 with some caution.

But if the COVID-19 situation stabilises in the coming months, there could be grounds for guarded optimism in the second half of 2021," he added.

The EDB, however, cautioned that investments in fixed assets this year may not reach the levels of 2020.

TikTok ByteDance tencent COVID19 Zoom Video Communications Inc Business investment commitments Economic Development Board

Business investments into Singapore rise 13%, highest in over a decade

Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump

'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony

WHO says UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries

No US administration can ignore Pakistan, says Qureshi

PM to visit South Waziristan today to distribute checks under Ehsaas Kafalat program

Israelis earn bad reputation in UAE for poor behavior, violation of laws

US exceeds 400,000 coronavirus deaths

Equity investments from abroad: Govt all set to approve new policy

YouTube extends ban on Trump channel ahead of inaugeration

Incoming US defense chief promises to fight extremists in the ranks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters