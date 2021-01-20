World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,974
20 Jan 2021
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 15,974 to 2,068,002, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.
The reported death toll rose by 1,148 to 48,770, the tally showed.
