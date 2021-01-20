ANL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
ASC 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 91.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 110.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.59%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.93%)
FFL 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.04 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.39%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.11%)
JSCL 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
KAPCO 40.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
MLCF 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
PAEL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.87%)
PPL 93.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.89%)
PRL 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.98%)
PTC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.16%)
TRG 107.66 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.71%)
UNITY 33.59 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (5.3%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,831 Decreased By ▼ -24.51 (-0.5%)
BR30 24,683 Decreased By ▼ -96.74 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,679 Decreased By ▼ -224.19 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,033 Decreased By ▼ -119.76 (-0.63%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Mexico to ramp up distribution of Sputnik V vaccine through March

  • Over the first three months of the year, more than 21 million total doses are expected from US drugmaker Pfizer Inc , China's CanSino Biologics Inc, Britain's AstraZeneca, and Sputnik V.
Reuters 20 Jan 2021

MEXICO CITY: Mexico aims to administer 7.4 million doses of Sputnik V, a Russian-developed COVID-19 vaccine, to its people by the end of March, part of the country's scramble to secure as much supply as quickly as possible.

The Mexican government has yet to approve the vaccine's use, an official plan showed on Tuesday.

The plan nonetheless expects 400,000 doses to arrive during the week ending Jan. 29.

The vaccine distribution plan was presented during President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's daily morning news conference as he seeks to promote the government's commitment to speedy delivery of four vaccines.

Over the first three months of the year, more than 21 million total doses are expected from US drugmaker Pfizer Inc , China's CanSino Biologics Inc, Britain's AstraZeneca, and Sputnik V.

Expected to be Mexico's most-used vaccine during that time, Sputnik V requires two doses per person, and if the official schedule is met, 3.7 million people will have been inoculated with it by the end of March, the figures showed.

Government officials say Mexico is set to purchase 12 million doses of the Russian vaccine, and that health authorities could approve its use in the country very soon.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Mexico AstraZeneca Pfizer COVID19 China's CanSino Biologics Inc

Mexico to ramp up distribution of Sputnik V vaccine through March

US exceeds 400,000 coronavirus deaths

Equity investments from abroad: Govt all set to approve new policy

YouTube extends ban on Trump channel ahead of inaugeration

Incoming US defense chief promises to fight extremists in the ranks

Trump halts deportation of Venezuelans for 18 months

ECC meets today

Ex-superior court judge-led body to probe Broadsheet case

Ministerial body asked to present findings in 45 days

Cabinet briefed about Covid-19 impacts

Covid-19, economic impact are top global threats: WEF

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters