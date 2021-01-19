Federal Cabinet constitutes inquiry committee to investigate Broadsheet matter

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the Broadsheet matter and fix the responsibility on those who illegally benefitted themselves.

This was announced by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz during a press conference here on Tuesday along with Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari.

Shibli Faraz said the committee will be comprised of a former judge of High Court or Supreme Court, a senior officer from FIA, Attorney General Office, a senior lawyer and any officer nominated by the Prime Minister.

He said the Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the committee have been formulated according to which it will complete the investigation within 45 days.

The Minister said in light of the committee's recommendations strict action will be taken against the culprits who looted the national exchequer. He said Broadsheet case is based on facts revealing the corruption stories of previous rulers.

Commenting on Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) protest in front of Election Commission of Pakistan Office, Shibli Faraz expressed gratitude to the people of twin cities for what he said rejecting the narrative of opposition.

Fawad Chaudhary on the occasion said Broadsheet was registered in 1999 during Pervez Musharraf era, helped the then government and the newly established National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to track down foreign assets purchased by Pakistanis through ill-gotten wealth.

He said Broadsheet was assigned to search illegal assets of Pakistanis in Asia, America and Europe. He said the company exposed the illegal properties of Sharif family in different countries.

Dr Shireen Mazari said the inquiry committee to investigate the Broadsheet matter has been empowered to produce any officer or document from any institute so that responsibility could be fixed.