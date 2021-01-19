ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
Court fixes reference against Mandviwala and others for hearing

  • The reference alleged that Saleem Mandviwala purchased a plot on the name of his front man through his amount share received in plots sell.
APP 19 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday fixed a reference against Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala, Ijaz Haroon and others for hearing and summoned all accused on February 4.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir served notices to the accused on graft reference moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The reference stated that Saleem Mandviwala assisted accused Ijaz Haroon to sell plots of Kidney Hills. The government plots were sold to Omni Group’s Abdul Ghani Majeed.

The NAB had named Saleem Mandviwala, Nadeem Mandviwala, Ijaz Haroon, Nadeem Hakeem Mandviwala, Abdul Qadir Shevani, Abdul Qayum, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed and alleged front man Tariq Mehmood as accused in reference.

It further stated that Ijaz Haroon received the amount against allotments through the fake bank accounts. He allegedly prepared plots files in back dates and Saleem Mandviwala facilitated him to sell these plots to Abdul Ghani Majeed.

The reference alleged that Saleem Mandviwala purchased a plot on the name of his front man through his amount share received in plots sell. Later, after selling the plot, he purchased shares on name of another front man.

It stated that Ijaz Haroon and Saleem Mandviwala had received Rs 140 millions from fake bank accounts in line of illegal plot sell. Saleem Mandviwala and Nadeem Mandviwala allegedly purchased the shares of Mangla View Company with the same amount. The shares were purchased on name of front man Tariq Mehmood.

Court fixes reference against Mandviwala and others for hearing

