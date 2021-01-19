ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
Pakistan

New US administration may help resolve Kashmir dispute: Qureshi

NNI 19 Jan 2021

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed hope that new administration in the United States might play its role in resolving Kashmir issue. He said voices are being raised from the European Parliament on human rights violations in IIOJ&K.

Talking to media in Multan, the Foreign Minister said that India has been giving impression that the situation in Occupied Kashmir has returned to normal but thousands of Kashmiris are still in jails. He said that Pakistan will continue to expose India, the basic rights of the people in the occupied valley are being denied even today and the imprisoned Kashmiris are not being given a chance to present their case.

Talking about the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the plane was leased and there was a dispute between the owner of the plane and PIA which is pending in the court, the owner of the plane sued in the British court.

Replying to a question, he said that if the leadership of PML-N and PPP appeared before the Election Commission on January 18, their protest would be justified adding that on January 18, the PML-N and the PPP were also summoned in the foreign funding account case.

