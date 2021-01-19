ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
Jan 19, 2021
Pakistan

DI Khan Motorway, CRBC projects: At least 50pc progress should be ensured: KP CM

Recorder Report 19 Jan 2021

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed that at least 50 percent progress should be ensured on DI Khan Motorway and CRBC project during the next two years and further directed submission of progress report on these projects on monthly basis.

He issued these directives while presiding over a mid-year review meeting to take stock of the progress including fund utilization on the developmental projects of the Annual Development Program (ADP) 2020-21 held here Monday. Besides Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz and Additional Chief Secretary, Shakil Qadir, administrative secretaries of all the provincial departments attended the meeting.

The meeting was given detailed briefings about the progress made so far by various departments on their respective developmental schemes, status of fund release for the these projects and current status of fund utilization by these departments. The meeting was informed that during the current financial year a total developmental fund of more than 79.00 billion rupees had been released to various departments so far which is the highest amount released during the first two quarters in the last five years. It was further informed that the overall fund utilization ratio during the first two quarters of the current financial year had been quite satisfactory as compared to that of the first two quarters of last years.

Briefing about the fund utilization status by the various departments, the meeting was informed that Environment Department was top of the list with 100 percent performance whereas Home Department with the 75 percent performance stood second with regard fund utilization during the first two quarters of the current financial year. The meeting was further informed that a total of 839 developmental schemes were due for completion in the province and most of these DFC projects would be completed till the end of current financial year.

The forum was also briefed about the approval status of new developmental schemes by the various provincial departments and informed that so far a total of 300 developmental projects have been approved by the relevant forums during the current financial year adding that 199 projects were approved by PDWP, 94 projects by DDWP whereas five mega projects were approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

