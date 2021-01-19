Administrator for handing over KMC-run graveyards to welfare bodies

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday said that he wanted to give administrative control of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation-run (KMC) graveyards to welfare organisations, saying that condition of graveyards across the city is worst as ‘mafia’ is ruling there.

The burial process at KMC cemeteries should be done through one window. Graveyards managing committees comprising of welfare organisations including Saylani, JDC, Edhi Foundation, and Chiipa Foundation would be formed to manage the graveyards affairs with the KMC, the administrator passed these remarks while presiding over a meeting to review the graveyards affairs.

Saylani Welfare Trust President Yousuf Lakhani, Jafaria Disaster Management Cell (JDC) General Secretary Zafar Abbas, representatives of Edhi Foundation, Chhipa Welfare Association and KMC officials were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that the people should get the grave on government fixed rates and overcharging should come to an end.

“We want welfare organisations to cooperate with the KMC for fixing issues at cemeteries,” he said. “If some welfare organisation wants to take administrative control of graveyard, the KMC would cooperate with it,” the administrator added.

The JDC General Secretary Zafar Abbas said that condition of cemeteries is worsening as graves are sold from Rs10,000 to Rs250,000. He said that graves are removed and replaced by another grave if the family members don’t turn up to visit the cemeteries.

Abbas offered that JDC could establish a graveyard on the pattern of Wadi-e-Hussain cemetery if the KMC provides the land.

Saylani Welfare Organisation President Yousuf Lakhani said that condition of community’s graveyards is much better but the same went out of space. He said that there is dire need to establish new graveyards in Karachi.

Edhi Foundation representative said that the cemetery at Mawach goth, where dead bodies of people having no heirs are buried, is also out of space.

The Administrator hailed the welfare organisations for their offer to cooperate with the administration and said that keeping in view increase in Karachi’s population, new graveyards had to be established.

Ahmed said that all concerned departments would be taken on board for establishing new graveyards in Karachi’s different localities as per requirement.

