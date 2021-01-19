ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
ASC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
ASL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.63%)
AVN 91.93 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.89%)
BOP 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
BYCO 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
DGKC 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.98%)
EPCL 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.11%)
FCCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
FFL 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.15%)
HASCOL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.76%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.9%)
KAPCO 40.56 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.65%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.19%)
MLCF 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.9%)
PAEL 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.62%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.81%)
PPL 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.03%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.9%)
PTC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.4%)
TRG 102.88 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (5.81%)
UNITY 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.34%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -19.88 (-0.41%)
BR30 24,445 Decreased By ▼ -61.61 (-0.25%)
KSE100 45,727 Decreased By ▼ -204.32 (-0.44%)
KSE30 19,020 Decreased By ▼ -89.89 (-0.47%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Administrator for handing over KMC-run graveyards to welfare bodies

Recorder Report 19 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday said that he wanted to give administrative control of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation-run (KMC) graveyards to welfare organisations, saying that condition of graveyards across the city is worst as ‘mafia’ is ruling there.

The burial process at KMC cemeteries should be done through one window. Graveyards managing committees comprising of welfare organisations including Saylani, JDC, Edhi Foundation, and Chiipa Foundation would be formed to manage the graveyards affairs with the KMC, the administrator passed these remarks while presiding over a meeting to review the graveyards affairs.

Saylani Welfare Trust President Yousuf Lakhani, Jafaria Disaster Management Cell (JDC) General Secretary Zafar Abbas, representatives of Edhi Foundation, Chhipa Welfare Association and KMC officials were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that the people should get the grave on government fixed rates and overcharging should come to an end.

“We want welfare organisations to cooperate with the KMC for fixing issues at cemeteries,” he said. “If some welfare organisation wants to take administrative control of graveyard, the KMC would cooperate with it,” the administrator added.

The JDC General Secretary Zafar Abbas said that condition of cemeteries is worsening as graves are sold from Rs10,000 to Rs250,000. He said that graves are removed and replaced by another grave if the family members don’t turn up to visit the cemeteries.

Abbas offered that JDC could establish a graveyard on the pattern of Wadi-e-Hussain cemetery if the KMC provides the land.

Saylani Welfare Organisation President Yousuf Lakhani said that condition of community’s graveyards is much better but the same went out of space. He said that there is dire need to establish new graveyards in Karachi.

Edhi Foundation representative said that the cemetery at Mawach goth, where dead bodies of people having no heirs are buried, is also out of space.

The Administrator hailed the welfare organisations for their offer to cooperate with the administration and said that keeping in view increase in Karachi’s population, new graveyards had to be established.

Ahmed said that all concerned departments would be taken on board for establishing new graveyards in Karachi’s different localities as per requirement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Administrator for handing over KMC-run graveyards to welfare bodies

Anti-govt protests: PDM announces new round of rallies across Pakistan

Chairman-MD USC ‘infighting’ led to BoD dissolution

Tax officers deputed at all sugar mills, FBR tells SAB

Domestic debt, liabilities reach Rs24.64trn

FDI declines 29pc in H1FY21

Rental power dispute settlement: Reward for those who helped country save $1.2bn

Congress, Shiv Sena seek inquiry into Goswami’s messages

All classes of employment under PPL: Govt decides to extend Act for six months

Eni, Vitol place lowest offers for March tender

Pakistan LNG says supplier unable to deliver cargo after tender award

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.