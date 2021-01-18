ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
2 NAB witnesses cross-examined in Paragon case

  • Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Khwaja brothers also appeared.
APP 18 Jan 2021

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday adjourned hearing of the Paragon City case against former railways minister Khwaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khwaja Salman Rafique till January 29.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Khwaja brothers also appeared.

Two NAB witnesses - Muhammad Saleem, Manager of Imperial Company, and Tehsildar Aslam Gujjar - appeared before the court for cross examination.

Muhammad Saleem admitted that a meeting of Imperial Company took place in 2017 and it was called by Nadeem Zia. He also submitted that Khwaja Saad Rafique attended the meeting as an arbitrator.

Tehsildar Aslam Gujjar stated that Khwaja brothers obtained plots of 40-kanal land in Paragon City in exchange for their 50-kanal land. He submitted that 70 to 80 per cent land of Mouza Phhularwan had been included in the Paragon City. He submitted that he prepared a report about illegal occupation of graveyard land and it was submitted in the Lahore High Court.

To which, Advocate Amjad Pervaiz submitted that it was an important report and requested the court for seeking it.

Subsequently, the court adjourned proceedings till January 29 and sought the report about illegal occupation of graveyard land. The court also directed witness Aslam Gujjar for ensuring his presence on the next date of hearing.

NAB had alleged that Khwaja brothers, through their benamidars and with the abetment of former MPA Butt and Nadeem Zia, established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue, which was later converted into Paragon City without lawful process.

It accused the former railways minister and his brother of receiving monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from Paragon City through proxy firms under the grab of consultancy services.

