Jan 18, 2021
Pakistan

Smart lockdown imposed in Lahore, Gujranwala areas on Monday

  • The smart lockdown has been implemented in 17 areas of Lahore and 3 areas of Gujranwala.
APP 18 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab government imposed a smart lockdown in several areas of the provincial capital and Gujranwala on Monday to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Punjab spokesperson, smart lockdown is being imposed in the areas from where excessive corona cases were reported.

The smart lockdown has been implemented in 17 areas of Lahore and 3 areas of Gujranwala.

In the provincial capital, some streets of Canal View Society, PGECH Society, Askari 10, Nadrabad, DHA,-Phase 1,Ghazi Road, DHA-Phase 2, DHA-Phase 3, Khayaban e Iqbal, DHA-Phase 5, Suigas Society, DHA-Phase 7,Nainsukh, GOR-2, Kareem Block Allama Iqbal Town have been locked down. In Gujranwala, some streets of Aulakh Street Wazirabad, Model Town and Madina Colony were locked down.

All shopping malls, restaurants, private and government offices will remain closed in that areas where lockdown has been imposed. In any urgent need, only one person of the family can use one vehicle in these areas and all kinds of gatherings and meetings would be banned.

All medical services, pharmacies, medi laboratories, medical stores, collection centres, hospitals and clinics would remain opened round the clock.

Milk shops, chicken, meat and fish shops as well as bakeries can work from 7 am to 7 pm. Grocery stores, general stores, flour mills, fruit and vegetable shops, tandoors and patrol pumps can be opened from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

