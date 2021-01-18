World
Turkmenistan registers Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, says RDIF
- The vaccine was approved under the emergency use authorisation procedure without additional clinical trials in Turkmenistan.
18 Jan 2021
MOSCOW: Turkmenistan became the first country in Central Asia to register Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday.
"The vaccine was approved under the emergency use authorisation procedure without additional clinical trials in Turkmenistan," the RDIF said in a statement.
