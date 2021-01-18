APAG Group joins hands with Elahi Group

KARACHI: APAG Group (the makers of one of the top edible oil and banaspati brand Soya Supreme) and Elahi Group, a conglomerate investment group with focus on supply chain, joined hands in partnership to initiate a mutually beneficial business relationship that would add value to both organizations.

A partnership agreement was signed by Ahmad Ghulamhussain, CEO of APAG Group and Danish Elahi, CEO of Elahi Group.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmad Ghulamhussain of APAG said, “Elahi is a well reputed & leading business group in the country having management and supply chain expertise. We are excited for this opportunity as two like-minded business families have come together to grow in an industry with huge opportunities.”

Danish Elahi, CEO of Elahi Group of Companies added “It is an honour for Elahi to be associated with a well reputed & household name in APAG (Soya Supreme) with this association presenting an opportunity for Elahi to grow in the foods sector of Pakistan.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021