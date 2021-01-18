SSGC takes action against illegal gas compressor use

KARACHI: SSGC has started crackdown on illegal use of gas compressors. Gas is a major necessity and compressor usage sucks up pressure, with the result that the rest of the neighbourhood is deprived of required gas supply and pressure, says the Company spokesperson.

It must be mentioned here that Balochistan High Court has given directives for conducting raids on illegal compressor use. Anyone using compressor is liable to 6 months’ imprisonment and Rs 1 lakh fine as per Gas (Theft Control and Recovery) Act.

SSGC has already initiated a mass awareness against the illegal compressors. The Company appeals to its customers to report illegal compressor use in their neighbourhood by either calling 24/7 1199 24 Call Centre or sending details on WhatsApp number 03238213346, so that the Company can prosecute more and more illegal compressor users.—PR

