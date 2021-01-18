Karachi administrator reviews ongoing development works

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Sunday said that works are underway for renovation of roads, flyovers, pedestrian bridges and streets lights. Cleanliness is also necessary as cleaned roads and streets could lead to uplifting of basic infrastructure, the Administrator passed these remarks while reviewing works being carried out by Works and Services Department here on Sunday.

The Administrator said that road carpeting is underway at service road in Shahrah-e-Faisal PECHS and the speedy works are being carried out to facilitate the people. Leeq Ahmed said that the people were facing hardships as the service road was in deplorable condition.