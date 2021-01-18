First Pakistani receives Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine in Shanghai

BEIJING: Zahid Iqbal has become the first Pakistani citizen to receive Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in Shanghai, according to a report published by China Economic Net (CEN).

Zahid, about 44 years of age got second dose of vaccine this week and felt excited.

Talking to CEN, he said that he is very satisfied that the Chinese company developed this vaccine and China is also working to provide this vaccine to Pakistan in a couple of weeks.

He has been working in an international school as head of Curriculum and Sciences in Shanghai for the last 18 years. Sharing his vaccination experience he said, "2020 was a very tough year for all of us, in one way or other all of us suffered, families of many of us got stuck back in Pakistan, and we stuck in China. And now we have entered 2021".

"At the end of December, when we heard the news that we're going to have the vaccination, it was a little bit scary. We had to decide on one or two days. I did some research myself and talked to friends and finally, I made up my mind that I should go for it. It's going to be good for us," he mentioned.

He further said that after entering his information, he got his QR code. When he arrived at the vaccination center, he was very surprised to see a large number of people, and the way the administration organized all the people. The queue was pretty long, but it was very smooth going forward. He added that he was a little bit nervous in the beginning, but later on, he was okay.

"After going through different steps for vaccination, I got vaccinated but didn't feel any pain. It was normal. Everybody has gone through the vaccination at an early age, and it was the same as that.