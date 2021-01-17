ANL 28.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 91.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 113.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 18.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 38.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 97.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
UNITY 31.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan registers 300,000 health workers for COVID-19 vaccination, says Umar

  • Minister says the government is trying to make the vaccine available in the country from more than one sources
  • At the moment there are two anti-coronavirus vaccines authorised for emergency use while phase III clinical trials of the third vaccine by CanSino will be completed by the first week of February: Umar
Fahad Zulfikar 17 Jan 2021

(Karachi) Planning Minister Asad Umar has announced that registration of 300,000 frontline health workers for coronavirus vaccination across the country has been completed.

A statement issued by Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives on Twitter stated, "About 300,000 healthcare workers have been registered so far.”

The planning minister maintained that health care workers deputed to inject the COVID-19 vaccine had already been trained in administering the jabs.

Umar pointed out the government had given a clear policy that COVID vaccine will not only be procured by the government but the private sector, provinces and hospitals can also procure the vaccine which will be registered with Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

He mentioned, "The government is trying to make the vaccine available in the country from more than one sources." He said the priority for the vaccine doses will not only be the health workers but it will be also administered to people over 65 years of age. "We have multiple sources for the anti-coronavirus vaccines slated for delivery in February-March. So the vaccines will be procured and rolled out in the first quarter of this year."

He stated that Sinopharm and AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccines have been approved for emergency use in Pakistan.

Asad Umar asserted that provinces and private entities are allowed to import anti-coronavirus vaccines approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP). Umar said at the moment there are two anti-coronavirus vaccines authorised for emergency use while phase III clinical trials of the third vaccine by CanSino will be completed by the first week of February.

"From day 1, the NCOC has adopted the policy that the federal government shall not have the monopoly to import anti-coronavirus vaccines," the federal minister said.

He said, "Provinces and private entities including hospitals have been allowed to import the vaccines that are approved by DRAP."

AstraZeneca emergency use authorization Sinopharm CanSinoBio Covid19 Vaccine Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan Planning Minister Asad Umar 300,000 healthcare workers registered government and private sector vaccine procurement

Pakistan registers 300,000 health workers for COVID-19 vaccination, says Umar

Pakistan's strategy to unearth India's Abhorring designs before world is working well: Moeed Yusuf

Mexico records deadliest coronavirus week yet with 7,000 deaths

Gunmen assassinate two Afghan women judges in Kabul ambush

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan reports 43 deaths, 2,521 new infections in 24 hours

Britain to host first G7 summit of Biden era in June

US Justice: no evidence of murder plot in Capitol attack

Humbled Trump seeks warmer welcome in Florida

Biden to sign executive orders on Day 1, amid high alert for inauguration

Facing Biden, Erdogan extends olive branch to EU

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters