Gold prices fall

KARACHI: Gold prices continued to fall as the local market rate was Rs 112400 per tola on Saturday, traders said.

The fresh fall was Rs 500 in the yellow metal price on the local market, pulling its value to Rs 112400 per tola.

Price of gold per 10 grams also dropped by Rs 429 to Rs 96,365 on the domestic market.

Gold was quoted trading for $1829 per ounce, down by $18 on the world market.

Silver was available for Rs 1300 per tola, Rs 1114.54 per 10 grams, and $24.82 per ounce, traders said.

