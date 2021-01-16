ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
ASC 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
ASL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
BOP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 113.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
FFL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.78%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
JSCL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 38.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 43.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
PAEL 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
POWER 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
PPL 97.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
PRL 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TRG 97.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
UNITY 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hong Kong government slams US for 'insane' sanctions

  • Three Hong Kong security officials were also hit by the sanctions, which restrict any US transactions with them.
AFP 16 Jan 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong on Saturday hit back at the United States over its latest sanctions on six pro-China officials, slamming the move as "insane, shameless and despicable".

The US announced on Friday it was imposing sanctions on the half dozen officials, including Hong Kong's sole representative to China's top lawmaking body, over the arrests of more than 50 pro-democracy activists in the financial hub.

In a statement, the Hong Kong government expressed "utmost anger" and denounced the "coercive measures" which it said was Washington's latest attempt to intervene in China's internal affairs and obstruct the city's effort to safeguard national security.

China last year imposed a draconian security law in Hong Kong after widespread and sometimes violent protests that sought to preserve the territory's separate freedoms.

At least 90 people have been arrested under the security law which mandates up to life imprisonment for any offence Beijing views as "secession, subversion, collusion with foreign forces and terrorism".

The latest mass arrest, described by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as "appalling", include US-born human rights lawyer John Clancey, prominent activist Joshua Wong and law professor Benny Tai.

"The US Government has exploited every incident and excuse to make slandering remarks about the National Security Law," a government spokesperson said in a statement.

"We could not help but suspect that the National Security Law has touched a nerve of those foreign or external forces," the spokesperson added.

The US has earlier imposed sanctions on Hong Kong's top leader, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who later acknowledged that she has had to rely on cash and can no longer hold a bank account.

Yesterday's sanctions hit Tam Yiu-Chung, the Hong Kong delegate to the National People's Congress Standing Committee, and You Quan, the vice chairman of the Chinese government group that handles policy toward Hong Kong and fellow former colony Macau.

Three Hong Kong security officials were also hit by the sanctions, which restrict any US transactions with them.

hong kong US sanctions National Security Law

Hong Kong government slams US for 'insane' sanctions

Pakistan reports 2,793 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

Presidential reference: ECP opposes Senate polls through open ballot

Pakistan terms WhatsApp privacy policy postponement ‘a positive step’

Govt wakes up to dire need for police reforms

Punjab CM briefs PM about performance

Rs400m approved for establishing additional accountability courts

Lease dispute: PIA plane ‘impounded’ in Malaysia

‘Seizure’ took place after passengers had boarded aircraft

CPEC’s Rashakai SEZ: BoI body approves first land allotment to foreign firm

FBR shares draft of Free Zone with Law Division: Investors to have legal document on tax exemptions

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters