World

Arnab Goswami celebrated Pulwama attack, knew Modi would do "something major" to sweep polls

  • According to screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation between ex-CEO of BARC Pratho Dasgupta, Goswami rejoiced and wrote to Dasgupta how the attack helped his channel.
  • 'This attack we have won like crazy,' Goswami wrote to Dasgupta.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 16 Jan 2021

It looks like controversies continue to pursue Indian TV host Arnab Goswami, as he once again found himself in hot water after leaked WhatsApp conversation indicates that he had prior information about Balakot airstrike and Pulwama attack.

According to screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation between the arrested former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta which are making rounds on social media, Indian Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami had prior information about the 2019 Balakot airstrike and the revocation of Article 370, which stripped off the special status granted to Illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The WhatsApp chats running over 1000 pages are part of the 3600-page supplementary charge sheet that the Mumbai police filed earlier this week.

The messages discuss the Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019, in which 40 soldiers were killed, with Goswami rejoicing and writing to Dasgupta how the attack has helped his channel. 'This attack we have won like crazy,' he wrote to Dasgupta.

Another chat also reveals that Goswami knew about the Balakot airstrike, which was carried out by Indian warplanes early on February 26, 2019. The message dated February 23, shows Goswami telling Dasgupta how 'something big' is soon going to happen.

When Dasgupta asks if it is 'Dawood', Goswami replies, "No sir Pakistan. Something major will be done this time." Dasgupta replies how it is 'good for big man in this season' and 'he will sweep polls then'.

When Dasgupta inquires if it will be a strike or something bigger, Goswami writes, "Bigger than a normal strike. And also on the same time something major on Kashmir. On Pakistan the government is confident of striking in a way that people will be elated. Exact words used."

