KSE-100 Index rangebound: BRIndex100 extends losses

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange after moving both ways, closed on a negative note due to selling, mainly by local investors Friday.

BRIndex100 lost 13.57 points or 0.28 percent to close at 4,854.42 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 4,887.06 and intraday low of 4,847.65 points. Volumes stood at 460.264 million shares.

BRIndex30 closed at 24,504.51 points, down 3.69 points or 0.02 percent with a turnover of 320.900 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index decreased by 58.35 points or 0.40 percent to close at 45,931.00 points. Trading activity remained thin as total daily volumes declined to 531.065 million shares as compared to 620.746 million shares traded on Thursday.

Foreign investors however emerged net buyers of equities worth $2.098 million. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 34 billion to Rs 8.307 trillion. Out of total 412 active scrips, 225 closed in negative and 169 in positive while the value of 18 stocks remained unchanged.

Hum Network was the volume leader with 66.328 million shares and gained Rs 0.05 to close at Rs 6.95 followed by Power Cement that inched up by Rs 0.47 to close at Rs 11.48 with 45.258 million shares. Sapphire Textile and AKD Capital were the top gainers increasing by Rs 49.99 and Rs 28.64 respectively to close at Rs 1049.99 and Rs 410.53 while Rafhan Maize and Pak Tobacco were the top losers declining by Rs 281.00 and Rs 62.22 respectively to close at Rs 9501.00 and Rs 1587.78.

BR Automobile Assembler Index lost 10.31 points or 0.12 percent to close at 8,629.63 points with a total turnover of 3.216 million shares.

BR Cement Index decreased by 36.8 points or 0.58 pe3rcent to close at 6,284.39 points with 78.274 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index declined by 41.78 points or 0.44 percent to close at 9,499.44 points with 33.631 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index gained 46.13 points or 0.81 percent to close at 5,716.80 points with 36.142 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 4,281.92 points, down 0.8 points or 0.02 percent with 12.749 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index inched up by 11.61 points or 0.4 percent to close at 2,912.52 points with 119.149 million shares.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that the market traded in a narrow range between minus 114 points and plus 188 points, closing the session down 58 points.

Selling activity was observed almost across-the-board, but was more prominent in Cement, Banks and O&GMC sectors. Engineering (Steel) sector performed well in relative terms on the back of expectation of an increase in product prices.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Banks (down 50 points), Cement (down 33 points), Fertilizer (down 20 points), Tobacco (down 18 points) and Chemical (down 16 points).

Stocks that contributed positively to the index include HUBC (up 24 points), NATF (up 18 points), GHGL (up 13 points), INIL (up 11 points) and APL (up 11 points). Stocks that contributed negatively include MCB (down 22 points), HBL (down 20 points), PAKT (down 18 points), LUCK (down 11 points) and EFERT (down 10 points).

