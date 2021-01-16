ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
Preparations for protest outside ECP on 19th finalised: Kaira

Recorder Report 16 Jan 2021

LAHORE: President Pakistan Peoples Party-Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Friday that preparations for a January 19 protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan have been finalized.

Addressing a press conference at the PPP Punjab Secretariat, he said the PPP Punjab Central Executive Committee also discussed the ongoing rallies of the party in the province. He said the party was fully prepared to participate in the Jan 19 rally. Already, he said, the benefits of these rallies have started pouring in.

Kaira said Prime Minister Imran Khan has admitted irregularities in foreign funding of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Also, he added, the plane of PIA has been held back in Malaysia on the direction of the court. He said PM Imran Khan deserves congratulation. Similarly, he said, the owner of Broadsheet has also taken the name of Shehzad Akbar asking for a commission. He said the ECP has also taken up the file of foreign funding case after the announcement of a rally by the PDM.

He also criticized high inflation, increase in oil, electricity and sugar prices, saying that the lives of common men are becoming miserable with every passing day. He also questioned the claim of the government for correcting the economy. The bureaucracy is making a mockery of the government, he added.

He pointed out that the government was misstating the fact that it has curtailed imports to streamline the balance of payment issue, saying that some 10,000 containers are stuck up in foreign countries due to Coronavirus which would arrive once the situation gets normal.

