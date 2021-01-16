ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
There is no let-up in spread of Covid-19 in Punjab

Recorder Report 16 Jan 2021

LAHORE: There is no let up in the spread of coronavirus, as 661 fresh corona cases and 22 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally of cases to 147,953 and death toll to 4,370.

As many as 14,710 tests were conducted and positivity rate remained 4.49%. With recovery of 944 people, the number of recovered patients has reached to 132,769. So far, 2778 healthcare workers were tested positive of Covid-19 with positivity rate of 12%. With recovery of 2,072 people across the country, the total number of recoveries in the country has now reached 469,306.

As per break up of virus cases and deaths due to corona in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 73,897 cases and 1730 deaths, Rawalpindi 13,760 cases and 778 deaths, Faisalabad 8126 cases and 379 deaths, Multan 8905 cases and 318 deaths, Bahawalpur 3794 cases and 127 deaths, Sargodha 2724 cases and 111 deaths, Gujranwala 4389 cases and 106 deaths and Sialkot reported 3119 cases and 127 deaths.

Moreover, Punjab Energy Minister Akhtar Malik announced on Friday that the University of Health Sciences (UHS) will be shifted to solar power. A one-megawatt solar plant based on the IESCO model will be set up for the university, the project will ensure that the university’s electricity bill reduces, he added.

The minister also ordered authorities to complete the energy audit of the UHS within 10 days. He said the Punjab government has to pay Rs 37 billion in electricity cost, adding that there are 95,000 government electricity connections in Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

