Opposition, govt debate law & order situation in Sindh

Recorder Report Updated 16 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Opposition in the Sindh Assembly expressed apprehension over ‘deteriorating’ law and order in the province but treasury labelled it ‘misguiding’ the public.

Nand Kumar, a GDA’s minority lawmaker, showed worries over the ‘growing’ disorder in the province, claiming crimes like honour-killings, murders, robberies, kidnapping etc., are fast spreading.

“Crimes of every nature are fast increasing even people get abducted in broad daylight,” he said and added, “Five people were killed in Shikarpur while police reached the crime scene after six hours.”

Some 1208 people were murdered and 160 were kidnapped, Kumar said and added, “Police got the kidnapped people freed by paying money [to abductors].”

He asked whether what forces are behind the honour-killings in Sindh. “Where the national action plan stands,” amid growing disorder, he questioned.

“Whatever locality of Sindh [the opposition] can visit to with me, as no serious issues of law and order exist,” Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Mukesh Kumar Chawla said while rejecting the opposition’s claim.

He said that street crimes grew in recent past, asking the opposition to avoid criticising police if they got the kidnapped people released. “Opposition is misguiding the public,” he said.

TLP’s Mufti Qasim Fakhri asked the government why it has closed down shrine of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi whereas Z A Bhutto’s tomb is open for devotees.

He said that the government should end shrines lockdowns ‘in the garb of’ Covid-19 safety policy and warned that the saints tombs should be opened immediately, else his party will stage protests.

“Coronavirus doesn’t spread at the saints shrines rather people get healed visiting there,” Mufti Qasim said.

Heer Soho, the concerned parliamentary secretary, told the house that shrines are shut until Jan 31. However, she said that after the end of Jan, shrines will be allowed to resume rituals, hopefully. “Shrines are closed all over the country,” Soho said.

PTI’S Saeed Afridi invited the government’s attention to a state-run school existing without teachers, security guard, and furniture.

In a reply, parliamentary secretary, Saleem Baloch accepted that primary schools lack teaching staff, but secondary level academies have the faculty members.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla responded to a call attention notice by MQM’s Muhammad Shabier that the uplift work in SITE and Shershah is underway with efforts to supply clean water to industries in next four months.

The house stands adjourned until next Monday.

