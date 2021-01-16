Aza Khel dry port inaugurated

PESHAWAR: Collector Customs Muhammad Asif Jah has formally inaugurated the Aza khel pir pai dry port. A statement issued here on Friday, stated the establishment of the dry port was long standing demand of the business community of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The officials say that the dry port has been equipped with modern facilities to facilitate the exporters and importers of the province. The port was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan last year, however, it formally inaugurated by Collector Customs Muhammad Asif Jah.

Collector Customs Appraisement, Muhammad Saleem, Additional Collector Customs Adnan Iqbal Swati, Additional Collector Customs Khyal Muhammad and Assistant Collector Customs dry port Ms Javeria Shahid were present on this occasion.

