President for promotion of ties with Mexico

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has asked ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Mexico to make concerted efforts for promotion of relations with Mexico in diverse fields including trade, investment, culture, tourism, and education.

The president expressed these views, while talking to the Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Mexico, Dr Aman Rashid, who called on him, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday.

The president said that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Mexico and wanted to further expand cooperation in various areas of mutual interest. He highlighted that the government was focusing on increasing trade and investment with all the countries, and stressed the need to increase bilateral trade volume with Mexico.

The president asked the ambassador to work for the image-building of the country as well as expose the atrocities and human rights violations being committed by India in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He congratulated Dr Aman Rashid on his assignment as ambassador-designate of Pakistan to the United Mexican States, and expressed the hope that he would work to further cement bilateral ties between the two countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021